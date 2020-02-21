Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

FSLR stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,294.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

