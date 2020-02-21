Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

CRD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.