Cred Hits Market Cap of $13.11 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $13.11 million and $916,409.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.04 or 0.03031497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00233868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00147038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

