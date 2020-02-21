Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.95% of Credicorp worth $161,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $199.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $198.88 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

