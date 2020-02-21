Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $4,345,800.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.58, for a total transaction of $4,345,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $2,132,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total transaction of $6,815,850.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total transaction of $6,764,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total transaction of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $434.77 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.13. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,108,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

