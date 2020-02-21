Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Position Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.13. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $664,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $2,132,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,525 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,590. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.