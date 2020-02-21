Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 139,708 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CREE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

