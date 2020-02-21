Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 784.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 41,715 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Twitter by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,090 shares of company stock worth $8,687,039 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

