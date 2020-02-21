Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

