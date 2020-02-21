Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.52.

