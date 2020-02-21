Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,796 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in American Express by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

