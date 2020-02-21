Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,972 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 356.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

