Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,450,496 shares of company stock worth $38,205,133. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.