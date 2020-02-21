Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reduced their price target on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 733,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,812. Criteo has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $890.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

