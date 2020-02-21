CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. CROAT has a total market cap of $73,598.00 and $118.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,797,234 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

