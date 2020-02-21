CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $11,061.00 and $3.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008787 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

