CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,194. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.16.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

