CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 44,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,550. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

