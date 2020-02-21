Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Shares of DHR opened at $159.26 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93.
In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
