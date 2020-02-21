Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of DHR opened at $159.26 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

