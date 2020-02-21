Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of DAC opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.