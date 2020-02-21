Datum Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Datum has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $55,354.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

