David A. Pierce Sells 1,511 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.