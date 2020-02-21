DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.51 and last traded at $81.51, approximately 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

