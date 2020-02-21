Deutsche Bank Increases Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,072,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

