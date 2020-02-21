Deutsche Bank Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $86.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

