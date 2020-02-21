DEX Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $980,720.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.02956127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

