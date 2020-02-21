DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.74

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 33596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.
The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.
About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.