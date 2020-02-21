DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.74

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 33596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 487,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

