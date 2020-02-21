Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 4.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41, 1,219,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,288,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.14.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.