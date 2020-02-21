Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 4.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41, 1,219,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,288,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

