Dohj LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

