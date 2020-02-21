Dohj LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 188,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,878,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,544.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 25,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UNH opened at $302.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

