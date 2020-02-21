Dohj LLC Purchases Shares of 5,214 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 330,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,006. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

