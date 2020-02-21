Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $375.00 at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.16.
Shares of DPZ opened at $365.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.28. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86.
In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
