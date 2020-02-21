Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $375.00 at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.16.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $365.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.28. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.