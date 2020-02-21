Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $336.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.23, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.