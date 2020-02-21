Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $8,547,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 473.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $136.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.