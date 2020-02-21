Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

NYSE MA opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

