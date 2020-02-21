Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

