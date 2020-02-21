Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

