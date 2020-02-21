Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 556 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.11. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $131.63 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

