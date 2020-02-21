Douglas H. Greeff Purchases 1,500 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

MOFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

