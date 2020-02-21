DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $8.16 on Friday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. DouYu International’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $5,179,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $25,710,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

