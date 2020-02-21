DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Cap of $310,701.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $310,701.00 and $871.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016489 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006119 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.