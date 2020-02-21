Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $14,134,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.