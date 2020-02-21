Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 325,970 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,970 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Lennar worth $55,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

