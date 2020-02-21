Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $61.31 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.88% of PJT Partners worth $61,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.24. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.