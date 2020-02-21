Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $67.02 Million Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Brink’s worth $67,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 883,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,666,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCO opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

