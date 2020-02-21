Earnest Partners LLC Buys 61 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $80,309.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $193.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

