Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,786. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $326.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.