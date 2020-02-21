Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 287,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUK opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Prudential Public Limited has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

