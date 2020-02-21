Earnest Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $151.22 on Friday. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.59%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

