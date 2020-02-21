eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,361 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 4.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of eBay worth $56,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,970 shares of company stock worth $7,031,045 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Aegis downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

eBay stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 8,936,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

